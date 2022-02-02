Advertisement

VSU, VUU remain proactive as Black colleges receive bomb threats

More than 20 historically black colleges and universities have received bomb threats in the last two days.
More than 20 historically black colleges and universities have received bomb threats in the last two days.(WWBT)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 20 historically black colleges and universities were put on high alert over the last two days following several bomb threats.

Several campuses across the U.S. have been forced to go on lockdown as officials investigated the threats.

Both Virginia State University and Virginia Union University say there have not been any threats made to those campuses, but they are working to be proactive.

VUU says it is in contact with the FBI-Richmond office as they support the investigation into the threats.

