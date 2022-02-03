$200K from City to Open Doors will support operations, staff

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Open Doors shelter in Harrisonburg received over $200,000 from the City of Harrisonburg from its CARES Act Round 3 of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

This funding will help Open Doors assist more people experiencing homelessness in the community, hire additional staff and help the shelter get started to transition to a year-round shelter.

“Without [this funding] we wouldn’t even be able to stay open until the summer, so the city trusted us and what we could accomplish when we expanded our services because of COVID,” Graham Witt, the Chair of the Open Doors’ Board of Directors, said.

Open Doors acts as a thermal shelter during cold months, but due to the pandemic, expanded its services far beyond that. Ashley Robinson, the Director of Operations for Open Doors, said the shelter increased from 182 days of shelter to 302 days from 2019 to 2021.

The federal money from the city will help replenish the funds used during the shelter’s usual off season, as well as expand services from 40 beds to 55 beds and add additional staff.

“We have our shelter managers, but we’re also bringing on a shelter coordinator and so these are new services also that we’re providing,” Robinson said. “This funding is helping us expand our services in many ways.”

“This grant, in particular, is all about keeping our shelter operations going. It’s not about building or putting in any new structures or those sorts of things,” Witt said. “It covers our current shelter, necessities like utilities, but most importantly, personnel.”

Robinson and Witt said the ongoing support from staff and volunteers has been vital in providing services and shelter to the community, as well as the continued support from donors.

“We have a lot of growth coming to us in the future that having that support from donors is going to be so important,” Robinson said.

Open Doors will continue operating at its normal hours and hosting guests for a nighttime shelter.

The City of Harrisonburg also gave $136,000 of the CARES Act Round 3 of CDBG funds to the Salvation Army for emergency services.

