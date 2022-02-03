Augusta Co. sheriff: Wanted man from Georgia could be in Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says those in the Shenandoah Valley should be on the lookout for a Georgia man who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Natonya Chappell is wanted out of Leesburg, GA. (WHSV) (WHSV)

Deputies were dispatched to the 500 Block of Stover School in Greenville last night around 6:00 for a report of an abandoned vehicle. They learned the vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 31 from the scene of a homicide in Dawson, GA.

According to a press release from ACSO, the suspect associated with the homicide and the stolen vehicle was also being sought for murder and aggravated assault. He was identified as Natonya Chappell.

Chappell’s whereabouts are unknown. However hours later, deputies discovered Nakia Lanard West II, of Georgia, hiding in the trunk holding a handgun.

“The Augusta County community should be aware that Natonya Chappell who is wanted for murder out of Georgia has not been apprehended,” the press release read.

However, the sheriff believes Chappell is in the Georgia area, but residents should familiarize themselves with Chappell and report any suspicious activity.

“Mr. West in the trunk with a loaded handgun, it was a pretty tense situation for the deputies, but they did a good job locating him and taking him into custody without incident,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Smith said Tuesday was a very busy day.

“It was a very tense day, with everything that happened with Bridgewater, and then we went right from dealing with that, the nightshift crew went straight down to dealing with this in the Greenville area,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.