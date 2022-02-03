Bridgewater resident shares story of chaos following shooting

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A man in Bridgewater who lives directly behind Bridgewater College learned of Tuesday’s shooting when two armed officers emerged from the trees and walked through his backyard in their pursuit of 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell.

Nate Miller is a Bridgewater College Alum who grew up in the area. He said he was taking his cat outside when he first saw the officers.

“They said to get in the house and take cover immediately there’s an active shooter at large, so I ran into the house secured the doors and the windows and told my mom who was upstairs sleeping that we had an active shooter in the area and needed to take cover,” said Miller.

After taking cover inside his home Miller later saw the large police presence across the North River where Campbell was eventually arrested.

“It has deeply affected me and there’s not a day where I’m not going to not think about this from now on because it literally happened in my backyard, and it’s a major tragedy,” said Miller. “I hope that the national spotlight on school shootings does not go away once the cameras are turned off and we continue to have this discussion on school safety.”

Miller teaches horticulture at Piedmont Community College and said as an educator having a plan in the event of a school shooting is always something that is in the back of his mind, but he never expected it to hit so close to home.

“As a community, I hope we can rally around the college and the families of the officers, and remember that the officers did not die in vain, they died saving potentially many lives on campus, this incident could’ve been so much worse,” said Miller.

Miller said he father was an attorney for the Town of Grottoes and worked with Officer Painter who served as police chief for many years. Miller said Painter was a great man who will be missed.

