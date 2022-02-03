Advertisement

Candle vigil to be held in Richmond for Bridgewater College

US lawmaker reflects on deadly Bridgewater College shooting tragedy and his personal connection to the region
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clergy, college students, and community and political leaders will come together for a candle prayer vigil in Richmond for Bridgewater College.

Two Bridgewater College officers were shot and killed on campus while responding to the report of a suspicious person.

Organizers said there would also be prayers for Virginia colleges and universities for protection against violence and threats on campus.

The vigil will start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Monroe Park. Those who attend should bring their own candle.

