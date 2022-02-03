Don’t think rain washes all the road salt off your vehicle, experts say

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With recent winter storms, there has been plenty of salt on the roadways getting on cars. The rain Thursday may have made you think your car is clean, but experts say that’s not true.

Daniel Pittington from Team Auto Body in Harrisonburg said there are some areas of your car you really need to watch to prevent damaging your vehicle.

“Make sure that you’re not relying on the rain just to wash it away but to really think about all those areas that could hold moisture whether it’s in the door, the jams of the vehicle, the tailgates, or under the hood. There are places that don’t maybe get washed regularly,” said Pittington.

Pittington also mentioned that the smallest of rust can spread, even to components like brakes and suspensions.

“Maybe the salt and the water will get into the cavities of the vehicle and it will start to erode because the sand and salt is also abrasive. It can actually take very little to take the finish off the vehicle,” Pittington said.

