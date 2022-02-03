Advertisement

Don’t think rain washes all the road salt off your vehicle, experts say

Team Auto Body in Harrisonburg said that rain doesn't wash all the salt off your car.
Team Auto Body in Harrisonburg said that rain doesn't wash all the salt off your car.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With recent winter storms, there has been plenty of salt on the roadways getting on cars. The rain Thursday may have made you think your car is clean, but experts say that’s not true.

Daniel Pittington from Team Auto Body in Harrisonburg said there are some areas of your car you really need to watch to prevent damaging your vehicle.

“Make sure that you’re not relying on the rain just to wash it away but to really think about all those areas that could hold moisture whether it’s in the door, the jams of the vehicle, the tailgates, or under the hood. There are places that don’t maybe get washed regularly,” said Pittington.

Pittington also mentioned that the smallest of rust can spread, even to components like brakes and suspensions.

“Maybe the salt and the water will get into the cavities of the vehicle and it will start to erode because the sand and salt is also abrasive. It can actually take very little to take the finish off the vehicle,” Pittington said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
West was arrested without incident and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,...
Georgia man arrested in Augusta County
Bridgwater College posted this image to Twitter with #BCStrong.
Healing service to be held for Bridgewater community
Officer JJ Jefferson (left). Officer John Painter (right)
Community remembers the two officers shot at Bridgewater College
A man in Bridgewater who lives directly behind Bridgewater college learned of Tuesday’s...
Bridgewater resident shares story of chaos following shooting

Latest News

Now on 3 - Mental Health Resources for First Responders
Now on 3 - Mental Health Resources for First Responders
JMU lit up a building with Bridgewater College's school colors in remembrance of Tuesday's...
JMU feels fallout of Bridgewater College shooting
The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center RFP will close soon.
Valley animal shelter to remain in localities’ hands
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises