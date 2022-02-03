Advertisement

Former Lynchburg Police chief one of two dead after shooting

Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Lynchburg Police chief and a woman were shot to death in Lynchburg Thursday in an incident that led to a school lockdown.

About 8:15 a.m. February 3, officers responded to the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive after getting a call about a shooting at a home. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot moments earlier, according to police. The man was pronounced dead on scene and the woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The two have been identified as Calvin E. Robertson, Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, both of Lynchburg. Police have not confirmed their relationship.

Calvin Robertson served as an officer with LPD from August 1955 though June 1987 and was chief of police from October 1981 until his retirement in 1987.

No one is being sought for this shooting, according to police, and there is no threat to the community.

Perrymont Elementary School went into lockdown after the shooting was reported, but the lockdown was quickly lifted.

