Goodell pressured by Congress to release Washington report

(Washington Commanders Twitter)
By Associated Press and Ben Nuckols
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress are pressuring the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell to release a report about the team’s history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture.

The NFL took over an investigation of the team that was initiated by owner Dan Snyder, ultimately fining him $10 million. But it did not release a report detailing the probe’s findings.

Six former team employees told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that the report should be released, saying Snyder and the team have not been held accountable.

One former employee made new allegations of sexual harassment by Snyder.

