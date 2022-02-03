Grieving Bridgewater community prays together Wednesday night

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just blocks away from the Bridgewater College campus, people came together at Bridgewater United Methodist Church, singing and praying for healing in the Bridgewater community.

Senior Pastor Steve McMillion said he was shocked to hear about the tragedy that happened just a minute down the road when Campus Police Officer John Painter & Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on Bridgewater College’s campus Tuesday.

He said the loss of the two officers left many people asking, “Where was God?” He said we never know when tragedy will strike, so tell your family and friends you love them tonight.

“Share with those we love the fact that we love them and we verbally tell them so,” McMillion said. “We don’t know when the last chance to say it may come to us.”

Law enforcement, Bridgewater College students, and the Bridgewater community were there together on Wednesday night. McMillion said if anyone grieving in the community needs someone to talk to, give the church a call, and they will be there to help.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral and memorial costs for Officer Jefferson and Officer Painter. As of Wednesday night, nearly $90,000 was raised.

A group of Bridgewater College alumni organized the fundraiser saying in a statement: “While we can never fully repay these brave men for the sacrifice they made to keep our campus community safe, we can attempt to provide some comfort to their loved ones.”

