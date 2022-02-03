Advertisement

Hetherman leaves JMU for Rutgers

James Madison is searching for a new defensive coordinator.
James Madison is searching for a new defensive coordinator.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is searching for a new defensive coordinator.

Corey Hetherman, who served as the JMU DC and defensive line coach for three seasons from 2019-2021, has left the program to become the linebackers coach at Rutgers under head coach Greg Schiano.

Hetherman was the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year in 2021 and led multiple dominant defenses as JMU. His 2019 group led the nation in total defense and ranked third in scoring defense. The Dukes placed in the top ten nationally in total and scoring defense in each of his three seasons as defensive coordinator.

“We really appreciate Corey’s contributions to the JMU football program,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti in a statement. “We wish him and Julie the best of luck in their next and future endeavors.”

Hetherman was named associate head coach at James Madison prior to the 2021 season. By joining the staff at Rutgers, he is reunited with Joe Harasymiak, who is the defensive coordinator for the Scarlet Knights. Harasymiak previously served as head coach at Maine and Hetherman was his defensive coordinator with the Black Bears.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
West was arrested without incident and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,...
Georgia man arrested in Augusta County
Bridgwater College posted this image to Twitter with #BCStrong.
Healing service to be held for Bridgewater community
Officer JJ Jefferson (left). Officer John Painter (right)
Community remembers the two officers shot at Bridgewater College
A man in Bridgewater who lives directly behind Bridgewater college learned of Tuesday’s...
Bridgewater resident shares story of chaos following shooting

Latest News

Justin Kier is enjoying his final season of college basketball. (Photo Courtesy: Arizona...
Kier becomes key player for nationally-ranked Arizona
Goodell pressured by Congress to release Washington report
Local College Basketball (2/2): EMU men upset Roanoke
Local College Basketball (2/2): EMU men upset Roanoke
H.S. Basketball Highlights (2/2): Harrisonburg girls snap Fort Defiance's winning streak
H.S. Basketball Highlights (2/2): Harrisonburg girls snap Fort Defiance's winning streak