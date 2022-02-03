Hetherman leaves JMU for Rutgers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is searching for a new defensive coordinator.

Corey Hetherman, who served as the JMU DC and defensive line coach for three seasons from 2019-2021, has left the program to become the linebackers coach at Rutgers under head coach Greg Schiano.

Hetherman was the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year in 2021 and led multiple dominant defenses as JMU. His 2019 group led the nation in total defense and ranked third in scoring defense. The Dukes placed in the top ten nationally in total and scoring defense in each of his three seasons as defensive coordinator.

“We really appreciate Corey’s contributions to the JMU football program,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti in a statement. “We wish him and Julie the best of luck in their next and future endeavors.”

Hetherman was named associate head coach at James Madison prior to the 2021 season. By joining the staff at Rutgers, he is reunited with Joe Harasymiak, who is the defensive coordinator for the Scarlet Knights. Harasymiak previously served as head coach at Maine and Hetherman was his defensive coordinator with the Black Bears.

