JMU feels fallout of Bridgewater College shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Neighboring colleges like James Madison University have been paying their respects to Bridgewater College. Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Tim Miller, spent time on campus Thursday comforting students as they feel the fallout of who they call “part of the community.”

“While separate from us physically, it still felt like a part of our community as well. I think students faculty, staff, everyone feels very connected and I think it’s just still trying to make sense of it and still reeling from that experience so close to our home,” Miller said.

“I think the campus community is still in shock. I think still so close to our campus we really think of them and how we’re connected. We also, not just our students and staff have friends and family that work there so I just think’s there’s a real kinship and a connection between the tow campus communities,” Miller added.

Miller also said he wants students to come up with ideas and take the lead in helping their neighbors.

A message of support to students from VP for Student Affairs Dr. Miller. You can join Dr. Miller in TDU tomorrow until 3 p.m. if you would like to talk more.



Read more from senior leaders to the JMU community: https://t.co/zTioqZXjNW pic.twitter.com/xXxBWjoXOR — JMU (@JMU) February 3, 2022

