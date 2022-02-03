Kier becomes key player for nationally-ranked Arizona

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Kier is enjoying his final season of college basketball.

“This is something I have wanted to do since I have transferred from George Mason,” said Kier, in a recent interview with WHSV.

Kier, a proud native of Grottoes, is a key member of the Arizona basketball team that enters Thursday night ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and sporting a 17-2 overall record. He has appeared in all 19 games for the Wildcats, averaging 7.9 points per game while playing 20.9 minutes per contest.

“(I am excited to) be able to be on a team where I can contribute and do the things that I can do and I think I can do best and also win at the highest level,” said Kier.

Before joining Arizona, Kier was a standout at Spotswood High School where he scored more than 1,700 points and was named Valley District Player of the Year. Following his high school career, Kier attended George Mason and played four seasons for the Patriots, earning All-Atlantic 10 honors in the process. He then transferred to Georgia where he played the 2020-2021 season.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, he had one season of eligibility remaining and chose to play for Arizona for the 2021-2022 campaign. The decision paid off with the Wildcats becoming one of the top contenders to win the national championship.

“This team has a really good chance of being super, super special,” said Kier.

Kier says he hopes to earn the opportunity to play professional basketball once this season ends but he’s currently focused on helping the Wildcats finish the regular season strong and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“I am just excited for the future. I am excited for this moment now,” said Kier. “My life has been great. I am truly grateful the man above has blessed with me with a lot of opportunities. I want to continue to strive at every single one of them.”

Kier and the Wildcats are scheduled to host No. 3 UCLA for an 8 p.m. tip-off Thursday night on ESPN.

