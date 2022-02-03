Rockingham County completes redistricting process

ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County announced it has recently completed the redistricting process that is required every 10 years.

As a result, changes will occur with several local district boundaries and polling locations.

Officials urge voters to visit the County website RockinghamVoters.com to view information pertaining to specific voting precincts and locations.

Individuals may also contact the Rockingham County Voter Registrar’s Office, 20 East Gay Street, Harrisonburg, or call 540-564-3055 or email lgooden@rockinghamcountyva.gov for more information.

A public hearing by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will be held March 9 at 7 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room, 20 East Gay Street, Harrisonburg.

Precinct changes can be found in the pictured map. (Rockingham County Registrar | WHSV)

