Advertisement

Rockingham County completes redistricting process

Officials urge voters to visit the County website RockinghamVoters.com to view information...
Officials urge voters to visit the County website RockinghamVoters.com to view information pertaining to specific voting precincts and locations.(Rockingham County Registrar | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County announced it has recently completed the redistricting process that is required every 10 years.

As a result, changes will occur with several local district boundaries and polling locations.

Officials urge voters to visit the County website RockinghamVoters.com to view information pertaining to specific voting precincts and locations.

Individuals may also contact the Rockingham County Voter Registrar’s Office, 20 East Gay Street, Harrisonburg, or call 540-564-3055 or email lgooden@rockinghamcountyva.gov for more information.

A public hearing by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will be held March 9 at 7 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room, 20 East Gay Street, Harrisonburg.

Precinct changes can be found in the pictured map.
Precinct changes can be found in the pictured map.(Rockingham County Registrar | WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
West was arrested without incident and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,...
Georgia man arrested in Augusta County
Bridgwater College posted this image to Twitter with #BCStrong.
Healing service to be held for Bridgewater community
Officer JJ Jefferson (left). Officer John Painter (right)
Community remembers the two officers shot at Bridgewater College
A man in Bridgewater who lives directly behind Bridgewater college learned of Tuesday’s...
Bridgewater resident shares story of chaos following shooting

Latest News

Congressman Ben Cline
Rep. Ben Cline introduces bill to fight discrimination at organ transplant centers
Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to add at least 20 new charter schools.
Governor Youngkin pushes for more charter schools in Virginia
(Source: NBC12)
Bill to regulate explicit books in school libraries killed