Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally for Donald Trump.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally for Donald Trump.(CNN, Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani revealed himself as a contestant at the end of a taping of the popular TV show “The Masked Singer” Wednesday, prompting two of the judges to walk out.

According to a source with the show, judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off stage when Giuliani unmasked himself.

Neither judge offered comment on the incident.

Giuliani became a polarizing figure when he insisted the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump despite lack of evidence.

He’s also been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Contestants on “The Masked Singer” perform in costumes, which hide their identity until the end of the show, when an eliminated contestant is unmasked.

The episode with Giuliani is expected to air on Fox next month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

