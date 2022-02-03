Advertisement

Stanley Police Department offers support to Bridgewater community

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - In the Town of Stanley, police officers are all too familiar with what Bridgewater is going through after Tuesday’s double murder.

Almost a year ago, on Feb. 26, 2021, Stanley Police Office Nick Winum was killed in the line of duty. Winum was shot after initiating a stop, before getting out of his vehicle.

Stanley Police Chief Ryan Dean said so many agencies came out to support the department in the immediate aftermath of the incident and in the weeks following.

“I wouldn’t even begin to guess how many different agencies showed up at the scene trying to help,” Dean said.

He said law enforcement officers reached out to respond to their calls and assist in any way.

“They’re not reaching out because they feel like they’re obligated to. It was friends of our officers, friends of the town’s, and if we needed them they truly would have been there,” Dean said.

Dean said there was so much support from all over.

“I didn’t realize it at the time, but we needed as much help after the fact as we did that day. As far as taking our calls, all the support that reached out throughout the country,” he said.

So when they got the call about Bridgewater, they responded.

“When we heard the call come out three out of our five police officers was on the way to Bridgewater just to see if we could do anything,” he said. “I can’t put it into words... How much help you do get, whether it’s a phone call, and email or someone coming up to you who just starts crying and hugging you.”

