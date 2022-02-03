Advertisement

Staunton Fire and Rescue responding to fire in the area of Frederick St. and Augusta St.

Staunton Police Department asks you avoid the area if possible.
firetruck
firetruck(MGN Online)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue is currently responding to structure fire in the area of Frederick St. and Augusta St. Several streets in the area are blocked at this time. Staunton Police Department asks you avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, we will be sure to provide updates as we receive them.

