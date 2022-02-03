Advertisement

US lawmaker reflects on deadly Bridgewater College shooting tragedy and his personal connection to the region

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) speaks about the shooting that killed two campus safety officers.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) sat in his office reflecting on the tragedy that he said has left him heartbroken by the loss of two ‘giants’ of the Bridgewater College community.

Two officers, campus police Officer John Painter and campus safety Officer J.J. Jefferson, were killed after investigators said 27-year-old Alexander Campbell opened fire at the campus.

Cline said he learned of the tragedy shortly after it happened.

For years, Cline prosecuted in Harrisonburg, and he said he is therefore familiar with Bridgewater Campus Police and the Rockingham County Sheriff Department.

“Working with those forces, you get to know all of the officers and Officer Painter was one I did work with and remember that he was so diligent, and so prepared, and so hardworking,” Cline said.

Cline said that loss will be felt for many years to come.

