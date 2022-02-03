Advertisement

Valley animal shelter to remain in localities’ hands

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center RFP will close soon.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC) owners met Thursday, Feb. 3 to talk about the inner workings of the shelter.

SVASC is managed by Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, but Waynesboro serves as the fiscal agent presently. Waynesboro filed a request for proposals (RFP) in November to find someone to take over day-to-day responsibilities for SVASC.

Waynesboro City Manager Michael Hamp sent WHSV an email, breaking down Thursday’s closed meeting.

“The owners met this morning and determined that we would not be awarding a contract for the operation of the shelter,” Hamp stated in the email.

With that, he said the owners will schedule a meeting in the next two or three weeks to review and consider the following items:

  • Staffing: “The owners recognize the need to improve the staffing model for the shelter, which involves review of current positions and pay, and new/additional positions.”
  • Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)
  • Veterinarian
  • Fiscal Agency: “While no final decision was made today, it seems likely that the fiscal agency will move from Waynesboro.”
  • Advisory Committee: “It has been suggested that the creation of an advisory committee would be a beneficial action. The owners need to discuss the recommendation.”

Staunton City Council agreed in January they’d like to take over as the shelter’s fiscal agent.

Hamp said the meeting will take place in the next several weeks, but they expect that the position of manager will be posted prior to the meeting, and the recruitment process will be initiated soon.

