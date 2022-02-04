Advertisement

AAA experts discuss the new normal of travel

New marketing techniques from the travel industry seeks to capitalize on independent travelers
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Experts with AAA came together this week on a panel to discuss the future of travel and current trends.

Road trips continue to be the most popular method of traveling, and RV travel is soaring.

Cruising has faced the most challenges since the start of the pandemic

There are many new safety protocols, and masks are required onboard, capacity limits are in place, testing will be required to board ships and to return to the U.S.

Airlines are still experiencing common cancellations and delays, so it’s best to book the earliest flight of the day.

More than 70 percent of American travelers have engaged in travel planning and/or dreaming in the past week alone, a 7-point increase from the week previous.

Prices are likely to remain high in 2022 due to supply and demand.

No matter how you’re traveling or where you’re going, the pros recommend planning ahead and consulting with a travel advisor.

