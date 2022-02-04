Advertisement

Augusta County woman wins $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Sharon Anderson, a restaurant manager, won $1 million in the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire...
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When Sharon Anderson decided to check the winning numbers in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, she had some pretty low expectations.

“I saw that I didn’t win the $100,000 prize, so just for giggles, I decided to check the million-dollar numbers,” she said. “I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to win that.’”

The Stuarts Draft woman was wrong. Her ticket was a $1 million winner.

“It’s unreal!” she exclaimed as she redeemed her winning ticket with Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s really exciting!”

She bought the ticket at Sheetz, located at 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway in Stuarts Draft.

The other three million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Alexandria, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Six tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Goode, Hampton, Henrico, Martinsville, Mattaponi and Winchester. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

Anderson, who works as a restaurant manager, said she intends to save her winnings toward retirement.

