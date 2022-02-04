Advertisement

Best buys of February

This is it! the month you’ve been waiting for if you need to buy a TV. We go over the best...
This is it! the month you’ve been waiting for if you need to buy a TV. We go over the best deals in February.
By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - TV’s will be at the lowest prices of the year this February--all in time for the Super Bowl.

Experts say this is the window if you are TV shopping. But skip purchases on most other electronics. November was your window for that.

February is also a great time to find deals on winter products as they start to go on clearance. Spring arrivals are starting soon so retailers want to clear out that inventory.

Don’t miss out on the President’s Day sales later this month. You’ll find discounts on bedding, furniture, mattresses and small kitchen appliances.

Look for deals on Valentine’s Day clearance too-- after the 14th. But also know that February is the worst month to buy flowers, as prices are at their highest all year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
A look at the procession for the two fallen officers entering Harrisonburg.
WATCH: Police escort procession to bring fallen officers home
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting
A man in Bridgewater who lives directly behind Bridgewater college learned of Tuesday’s...
Bridgewater resident shares story of chaos following shooting
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
Bridgewater College establishes John Painter and J.J. Jefferson Memorial Fund

Latest News

Dayside Weather Forecast 2/4/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 2/4/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 2/4/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 2/4/2022
Morse scores 25 to lead JMU past Northeastern
Morse scores 25 to lead JMU past Northeastern
Overnight Forecast 2-3-22
Overnight Forecast 2-3-22