Crosslink Community Church hosting prayer vigil for fallen officers Feb. 6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater is grieving the loss of Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson after they were shot and killed on campus Tuesday.

Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Reid said these men will always be remembered as heroes for protecting the Bridgewater College community.

“We’re all here to help the community, to serve and protect and be that go-to person. You call us, we’re there, and unfortunately, this is such a tragedy that happened,” Chief Reid said.

While there are no plans in place yet for funeral or memorial services, the community continues to pray for healing. On Wednesday, the Bridgewater United Methodist Church hosted a community healing service where students, law enforcement, and the community all sang and prayed together.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, the Crosslink Community Church invites the entire community for a prayer vigil. That is happening at 6 p.m. at the Turner Ashby High School gym.

“As a leadership team, as a church, we wanted to bring, not only our congregation together, but the community together for a time of prayer, for uniting, for encouragement, whatever the need might be,” Pastor Michael Miller said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral and memorial costs for Officer Jefferson and Officer Painter. As of Thursday night, over $120,000 was raised.

