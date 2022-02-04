Advertisement

Crosslink Community Church hosting prayer vigil for fallen officers Feb. 6

Crosslink Community Church Prayer Vigil
Crosslink Community Church Prayer Vigil(Crosslink Community Church)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater is grieving the loss of Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson after they were shot and killed on campus Tuesday.

Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Reid said these men will always be remembered as heroes for protecting the Bridgewater College community.

“We’re all here to help the community, to serve and protect and be that go-to person. You call us, we’re there, and unfortunately, this is such a tragedy that happened,” Chief Reid said.

While there are no plans in place yet for funeral or memorial services, the community continues to pray for healing. On Wednesday, the Bridgewater United Methodist Church hosted a community healing service where students, law enforcement, and the community all sang and prayed together.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, the Crosslink Community Church invites the entire community for a prayer vigil. That is happening at 6 p.m. at the Turner Ashby High School gym.

“As a leadership team, as a church, we wanted to bring, not only our congregation together, but the community together for a time of prayer, for uniting, for encouragement, whatever the need might be,” Pastor Michael Miller said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral and memorial costs for Officer Jefferson and Officer Painter. As of Thursday night, over $120,000 was raised.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
A look at the procession for the two fallen officers entering Harrisonburg.
WATCH: Police escort procession to bring fallen officers home
West was arrested without incident and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,...
Georgia man arrested in Augusta County
A man in Bridgewater who lives directly behind Bridgewater college learned of Tuesday’s...
Bridgewater resident shares story of chaos following shooting
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting

Latest News

Downtown Bridgewater has been somber and quiet in the days following the deadly shooting at...
Bridgewater community standing together following shooting
Kier becomes key player for nationally-ranked Arizona
Kier becomes key player for nationally-ranked Arizona
Evening Forecast 2-3-22
Evening Forecast 2-3-22
Don’t think rain washes all the road salt off your vehicle, experts say
Don’t think rain washes all the road salt off your vehicle, experts say