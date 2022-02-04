Advertisement

Descendant of omicron variant detected in West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the first cases of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant in the...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the first cases of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant in the state on Friday.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the first two cases of a descendant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been identified in the state.

He says the latest variant was detected in COVID-19 patients in Berkeley and Ohio counties. Dr. Clay Marsh is the state’s coronavirus expert.

He said nearly half of U.S. states have seen a few cases of the new variant. He says it might be more contagious than previous versions but doesn’t appear to be as severe.

Particular genetic traits in the latest version make it somewhat harder to detect. Marsh says it appears cases of the original omicron variant have peaked in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
A look at the procession for the two fallen officers entering Harrisonburg.
WATCH: Police escort procession to bring fallen officers home
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
Bridgewater College establishes John Painter and J.J. Jefferson Memorial Fund
A man in Bridgewater who lives directly behind Bridgewater college learned of Tuesday’s...
Bridgewater resident shares story of chaos following shooting

Latest News

Sentara Healthcare President and CEO to retire
Sentara Healthcare President and CEO announces retirement
Brian leaving Augusta Health September 10 after spending months battling COVID-19.
Man who spent 134 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 shares his story
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,500 Friday
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply