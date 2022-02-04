Advertisement

Education groups call on Youngkin to shut down tip line; rescind executive order one

A school hallway
A school hallway(WILX)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 4, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Association of College and Teacher Educators is one of several groups calling on Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) to shut down the tip-line and rescind executive order one banning critical race theory in schools.

“Recognizing difficult moments in our nation’s past is not, in itself, divisive. Restricting age-appropriate and factually accurate discussion led by well-trained teachers is divisive,” said a statement endorsed by the group.

This comes after the governor instituted a tip-line to report “critical race theory” and “divisive practices” within Virginia schools.

Here is the entire statement:

