Funeral service announced for two fallen officers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A funeral service for officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, who both died in the line of duty on Bridgewater College campus Feb. 1, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, according to the Kyger Funeral Home obituary.

Attendees are encouraged to wear “thin blue line” attire or black and blue in honor of the law enforcement officers. Interment will be private.

The Painter family has planned a private service for another date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The National Fallen Officer Foundation, https://www.nationalfof.org or Children of Fallen Police Officers Foundation, https://www.policeofficersfoundation.org.

