Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Jason Starr gave his brother a motorcycle, and in exchange, Darin Starr killed Jason’s former wife, an Enterprise, Alabama, schoolteacher with whom he had been involved in a bitter divorce case.

The murder-for-hire allegation is in a federal grand jury indictment unsealed this week, WTVY reported.

While Jason Starr was arrested on Dec. 7, brother Darin is on the lam as reward money multiplies. He had not publicly been named as a suspect until Wednesday.

“Let’s go find him; let’s get him,” Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton said Thursday, as he announced $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to Darin Starr’s apprehension, the latest bump coming this week from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, who offers $10,000.

Jason Starr, always a suspect, gave his brother, who lived in Texas, a 2016 Triumph motorcycle and cash to kill his former wife with whom he had four children, per the federal indictment.

Sara Starr died in November 2017 as she left home, bound for Harrand Creek Elementary School, where she taught fourth grade.

Coworkers who became concerned about her absence found Sara Starr’s body in her driveway.

Almost immediately, per sources, investigators interviewed Jason Starr, who provided them with an alibi — he had been eating at a café when the murder occurred — making the case against him more challenging.

Jason Starr filed for divorce in 2015, citing an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

Sara Starr was shot only days after he was served with divorce-related court documents that ordered $2,550 monthly deducted from his paychecks.

Sutton declined to discuss specifics of the investigation when he spoke to reporters on Thursday but admitted the case has been frustrating at times. He commends Coffee County investigators with their perseverance.

Jason Starr is free on his personal recognizance, awaiting trial, but required to wear an ankle monitor.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder-for-hire charges and has a pending sex abuse case involving a young child in Coffee County.

Darin Starr, a Texas resident, has ties to Arizona and other areas of the country.

Tips regarding his possible whereabouts can be submitted to the FBI tip line, 800-CALL-FBI, online or with any law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.