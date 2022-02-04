Major winter storm impacts South, Midwest, and Northeast

(WHSV) - A major winter storm has been impacting portions of the South, Midwest, and Northeast since Wednesday, bringing heavy snow, significant icing, major flooding, and tornadoes.

To give you an idea of just how wide of an impact this winter storm will have... you can drive in a (relatively) straight line from Crockett County, TX to Aroostook County, ME (on the border of Maine and New Brunswick) and never be out of a Winter Storm Warning! 🌨️❄️ #txwx #sjtwx pic.twitter.com/MFF5ctzfr5 — NWS San Angelo (@NWSSanAngelo) February 2, 2022

Up to 6 inches of snow fell across portions of North Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas with higher totals northeast. Double digit snowfall totals created a path starting in Missouri and then pushing into Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. This path reaches as far as New England.

Significant icing fell to the east of the snow and impacted places such as Tennessee, Kentucky, and into the western Appalachians. This created significant power outages for these areas. Memphis, Tennessee, was hit very hard from freezing rain as ice was up to half an inch thick! That’s severe for ice storms.

On the warm side of the storm, heavy rain and even severe weather hit parts of the southeast. In Hale County, Alabama, a suspected tornado wiped out homes, leaving one fatality and 8 others injured.

For our area, we saw a good rain. Rain began across the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning and stuck around all the way until Friday morning. Rain totals across our area mostly ranged from 0.5 to 1.5 inches.

Temperatures were well above freezing during the event which meant a significant amount of snow melting. This created some minor flooding in some low lying areas but that’s it. This rain will help the ongoing drought.

Flood warning for the rest of the day basically the entire Valley north of Rt. 33

Low water bridges flooded, creeks rising.

Rivers will still rise into Saturday. Although below flood stage, there's still standing water around.

Typical flood prone spots in Shen Co flooding pic.twitter.com/e2bj1Pu3g3 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) February 4, 2022

