Man who spent 134 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 shares his story

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Brian Lam is a father, friend, husband and so much more. He loves weight lifting, working out, and he even coached football in the past. Brian never expected COVID-19 to affect him the way that it did.

He was admitted to Augusta Health in April of 2021.

“He would be fine one minute the next minute it was some kind of chaos,” Brian’s wife Sue said.

“He was very sick, none of us anticipated him to make it,” Hannah Swaby said. Swaby is a charge nurse at Augusta Health. She spent weeks with Brian while he recovered.

Brian was on a ventilator, had a collapsed lung, a chest tube and coded at one point.

“They had the hard part,” Brian said pointing to his wife. “She was in the room and out of nowhere the nurse pushed her out. I coded. She jumped across the bed to hit the button. She had to wait outside the room while they give me CPR to keep me going.”

After spending months sedated on a ventilator, Brian woke up. He was unable to remember anything.

“I had lost so much muscle. I didn’t have the strength to move. I woke up and I could see people moving. I couldn’t speak, couldn’t hit a call button. [I] didn’t know why I was in the hospital,” Brian said.

His muscles had deteriorated and he could barely move.

“It was hard to deal with. I had a lot of anxiety couldn’t sleep at night,” he said.

He went from deadlifting over 500 pounds to not being unable to pick up a cell phone.

“At that point, it is just so hard to deal with the fact that you’re basically a big baby. Everyone has to take care of you,” he said.

If you know Brian, you know that didn’t last long. By August he started physical therapy. While most patients have PT a few times a week, Brian worked to regain his strength, seven days a week.

“He just knew his family needed him,” Swaby said. “He knew that Sue needed him, his kids needed him.”

He was regaining strength so fast, some warned his recovery may plateau.

“I put it in my mind that that was never going to happen,” Brian said. “Every day, I made sure I got stronger. Whether it was one more rep or just a half a pound. I definitely didn’t plateau.”

One of the only limitations was his breathing.

“He just wanted to go, go, go. Don’t get me wrong, I am a pusher as far as my style of a therapist. I want you to get better and push yourself but with the COVID. He got to the point where he wanted to do more and more but we had to dial it back to where his respiratory status was,” Dr. Andie Stanley explained.

Dr. Stanley worked with Brian, day after day, to help him regain his strength.

“He didn’t need to go back to lifting 200 pounds he needed to walk out the door and not pass out,” she said.

The day finally came for him to go home, nearly five months later. He walked out of the facility with nurses, doctors and family cheering him on.

Brian Goes Home Thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and support staff who worked tirelessly to give Brian the care he needed. After 134 days, he is now home with his family. #fightcovid19 #TogetherWeAreStronger #Vaccinate Posted by Augusta Health on Monday, September 13, 2021

Brian and his wife are now vaccinated. They say anyone who has questions about the virus should sit with someone who has been through it.

“I thought personally, I’d have it like a cold. It did not affect me that way. A lot of people don’t realize the vaccination does not prevent you from getting COVID the vaccination keeps you from getting as sick as I did,” Brian said.

Now continuing his recovery at home, Brian is back to weightlifting. Though he is not back to lifting 500 pounds, he is at 300 so he is well on his way.

