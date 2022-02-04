Mid-South ice storm causes power outages, damages trees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DeSoto County residents experienced rain in the morning hours, dry and cold conditions took over during the evening.

Several residents said the conditions were manageable and that this storm was nothing compared to the one in 1994.

“I mean it’s manageable. It’s not as bad as it was back in 92-93 the ice storm so I think everyone is a little more prepared than they were back then,” said DeSoto County resident Keohwonna Sutton.

DeSoto County Emergency Services reported no injuries in relation to the weather storm.

Director Chris Olson said for the most part they respond to broken tree limbs and branches.

“It seems to be covering kind of the whole entire county but it seems like the western portion of the county and the northern portion kind of closer to the colder air that’s moving in seems to be creating the most issues,” said Olson.

In Horn Lake off Jamestown Avenue and Shadow Oaks Parkway a tree cracked, branches broke off hitting two houses, thankfully no one was injured.

Covering the DeSoto County area for this storm. Roads are wet, I’ve seen broken tree limbs on people’s front yards, not many blocking roads. This broken tree that fell on two houses is in the Horn Lake area, this is the worst I’ve come across so far. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/9VAXGhXKVE — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) February 3, 2022

One of the home owners says she was home when it happened, she said she was by the window and the sound of the tree breaking scared her to death.

“Like a big explosion almost. I saw it coming and tried to get my dog back and jump back but it was loud it shook the whole house,” said Nancy Houser said.

County road crews, fire departments and the sheriff’s department have been continuously removing downed trees from roadways.

DeSoto County Emergency Services says downed trees are the cause of power outages.

Tree branches took out some power lines. This is off W.E. Ross Pkwy and McGowan Dr. several blocks without power. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/pH1xZv1MRU — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) February 3, 2022

Over by Northwest Mississippi Community College off Ross Parkway where several branches took out some power lines, several blocks were without power as a result.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.