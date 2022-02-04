Morse leads JMU to road win at Northeastern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought road win at Northeastern Thursday night.

The Dukes defeated the Huskies, 76-71, at Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. With the victory JMU improves to 13-7 overall and 4-5 in CAA play. Northeastern falls to 6-16 overall and drops to 0-11 in the league.

JMU fell behind 10-0 in the first half before using a 9-0 run to take a 39-32 lead into the halftime break. The teams exchanged leads in the second half before the Dukes made some crucial shots in the final minutes.

Vado Morse led the way for JMU with 25 points while nailing five three-pointers in the victory. Terrence Edwards added 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists while Charles Falden scored 11 points and dished out three assists for the Dukes.

In the 33-game history of the JMU-Northeastern men's basketball series, this is the first season the Dukes have swept the season series. It also gives JMU its longest win streak in the series at a modest three in a row. — Curt Dudley (@CurtDudley) February 4, 2022

Prior to the game, JMU announced that redshirt freshman guard Terrell Strickland will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. Strickland was a key defensive player for the Dukes who was shooting 56.3% from the field.

James Madison is scheduled to visit Hofstra for a 2 p.m. tip-off Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.