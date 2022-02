BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is cleaning up a spill as a result of a crash on Route 42 south of VA-257 in Bridgewater.

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed due to the ongoing cleanup. VDOT crews expect to reopen roads at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

