Sentara Healthcare President and CEO announces retirement

NORFOLK, Va. (WHSV) - Howard P. Kern, President and CEO of Sentara Healthcare, has announced his planned retirement from the not-for-profit integrated health system.

A thorough search for the system’s next President and CEO is underway and is expected to conclude before the end of 2022. Kern has agreed to remain in his role until a candidate is selected and in place.

”I am fortunate to have worked with many truly exceptional leaders, but what has really set Sentara apart from other excellent organizations has been the way these leaders have come together as a team, with a unified purpose, to accomplish extraordinary things. That said, Sentara is entering a new era in healthcare, and I believe the time for new leadership is now. I will forever remain personally devoted to Sentara Healthcare and the people who make it great,” Kern said. “I will support the Board and new CEO in whatever way I can to ensure a smooth transition that assures continued success for that individual, the system, and our communities.”

Kern has served at Sentara Healthcare for over 40 years. He began his career at Sentara in 1980 when he joined Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as an Administrative Fellow. He was promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer in February 2016.

Kern is a nationally-recognized expert on healthcare leadership topics such as strategic growth strategies, integrated delivery networks, leadership development and improving the patient experience, according to a press release.

The list of Kern’s achievements during his tenure as President and CEO is long. Among his many accomplishments are creating and achieving clinical quality improvement goals that led to Sentara’s inclusion on the IBM Watson Health Top 15 Health Systems list in 2021 and 2018.

While he is proud of all that he has accomplished during his 42 years with Sentara Healthcare, Kern says his retirement is not the end of his devotion to Sentara’s communities.

”The opportunity to serve this organization and our communities has been an incredible honor. My commitment to serve will not diminish after I retire,” Kern said. “I am looking forward to spending the next chapter of my life supporting Sentara and my community in other ways, be that through philanthropy, volunteering, or serving on various boards and committees. I also plan to travel and spend more time with my family.”

