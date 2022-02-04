Signs posted asking drivers to slow down on South Mason St.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When driving in downtown Harrisonburg, it is likely you will use South Mason Street as a cut through road. As you travel down, you will see signs posted in some homeowners’ yards asking drivers to slow down.

The posted speed limit is 25 mph on South Mason St., but it is easy for drivers to go 10 or more miles per hour above that limit. This is due in part to JMU’s campus and the South Mason Street parking deck being right off of the road, but experts say it is mainly because S. Mason is a cut through coming off of two main roadways.

“An average speed is determined whenever we do our speed studies,” Sgt. Wayne Westfall of Harrisonburg Police Department said. “And that average speed is what’s looked at to determine if it falls under the speeding portion of our Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program.”

The Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program is something the City of Harrisonburg has established to address traffic related issues. This is also a resource residents can use if they would like to get a sign for their yard.

HPD and Harrisonburg Public Works have conducted research to try and determine whether a road has a speed problem, a volume problem or both.

“I have put out what is called a total data collector, which is a hidden device you don’t know its there that checks speeds as well as calculates the number of vehicles and this one counts both directions,” Westfall said.

Westfall says when doing these studies, if more than 85% of drivers are doing more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit it is classified as a speed problem. If that happens, the road could be dangerous for families and students walking to and from school.

