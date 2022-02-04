Turning cooler behind the cold front

FRIDAY: High temperatures were already this morning. Now into the afternoon we continue to cool from north to south. Breezy at times and staying mostly cloudy and kind of dreary.

WEST VIRGINIA: Temperatures in the low to mid 40s early afternoon, then dropping into the 30s for the rest of the afternoon. A few spotty light showers but drying out. Snow will start across the Alleghenies this afternoon and evening. Minor accumulation.

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, NORTH OF RT 33: Temperatures will be mild for the morning, likely low to mid 50s before 8/9am. Then cooling into the low to mid 40s around noon. Continuing to cool into the 40s for the afternoon.

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, SOUTH OF RT 33: Starting out very mild in the early morning in the mid to upper 50s! Temperatures will be slower to cool than the rest of the area. Likely around noon, in the upper 40s to even low 50s still. Continuing to fall into the 40s into the afternoon.

Temperatures for the entire area will continue to cool into the afternoon. A bit breezy at times. A few peeks of sun late day. However, for the Alleghenies there will be some scattered snow showers for the late afternoon and early evening. Minimal accumulation.

Clearing and turning very cold for the evening, temperatures dropping into the 30s. More clearing overnight and lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Any wet patches and puddles will freeze. Bridges and overpasses can be quite slick as temperatures drop quickly.

SATURDAY: Some clouds to start the day and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Sunny for the afternoon and cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Clear skies and very cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper teens.

SUNDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Plenty of sun for the day. Chilly but we’ll call it pleasantly cool. Highs in the low 40s. Breezy at times. Lows in the low 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunny and another pleasantly cool day with highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very cold to start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and another cool but pleasant day with highs in the low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s and overnight lows back in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear and very cold to start with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. More clouds in WV in the afternoon, plenty of sunshine in the Valley and cool with highs in the low 40s for WV, upper 40s in the Valley. Overnight lows back in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s throughout the morning and partly cloudy. More clouds for the afternoon with some peeks of sunshine and pleasantly cool, highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.