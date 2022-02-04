Advertisement

VDOT shares Route 33 improvement plans at public meeting

By Colby Johnson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -VDOT hosted a public meeting Thursday night to share the findings of the Route 33 corridor improvement study, focusing on the stretch between Harrisonburg and Elkton.

“We conducted two surveys, one early on to get feedback on issues people were experiencing and desired changes citizens would like to see, the second survey focused on the study team’s recommended treatments to address those issues,” Brad Reed, the VDOT Route 33 project manager, said.

Reed said the most discussed change has been the proposed change at the intersection of Route 33 and Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road. VDOT’s Route 33 study team is recommending the installation of a restricted crossing U-turn at the intersection.

“What that does is it takes the drivers from Indian Trail and Cross Keys and redirects all of them to turn right, you would then be able to either continue on if you’re heading along 33 in that direction or go to a nearby new signalized intersect traffic signal controlled U-turn intersection,” Reed said.

VDOT will wrap up its two-year study with a final report in March that will then be delivered to Rockingham County, the City of Harrisonburg and Elkton.

“What those local leaders will be able to do with that information is take the recommendations forward if they so wish into grant applications through our various programs to seek funding,” Reed said.

