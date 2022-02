WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department continues to look for Charleigh Pauluszak from Waynesboro.

The 16-year-old was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021.

WPD is offering a $500.00 reward for information that leads to her location.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

