Central Shenandoah Health District offers COVID-19 testing weekdays in Verona

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Due to high demand, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is expanding its COVID-19 testing as part of the Increasing Community Access To Testing (ICATT) partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 testing will happen Monday through Friday at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The testing will be available weekdays until Feb. 18.

People in need of a PCR test can make an appointment online or just drive up. Appointments are not required, but supplies are limited and an appointment can reduce your wait time.

The CSHD hopes expanding testing opportunities will help reduce community spread while the region is still seeing high levels of transmission. You can get your results easily online, too.

“It’s much easier than waiting on a phone call. It’s also easier on our staff. We’re excited that we’re streamlining this process and making it easier for folks to get tested and get their results quickly so they can determine what they need to do, whether that be isolate, mask, or what have you,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said.

A federally contracted vendor eTrueNorth will operate these sites in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health.

The CSHD will continue to host its weekly testing sites on Monday and Thursday at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 1-800-635-8611.

