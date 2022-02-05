Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District offers COVID-19 testing weekdays in Verona

VDH Testing
VDH Testing(WDBJ 7)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Due to high demand, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is expanding its COVID-19 testing as part of the Increasing Community Access To Testing (ICATT) partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 testing will happen Monday through Friday at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The testing will be available weekdays until Feb. 18.

People in need of a PCR test can make an appointment online or just drive up. Appointments are not required, but supplies are limited and an appointment can reduce your wait time.

The CSHD hopes expanding testing opportunities will help reduce community spread while the region is still seeing high levels of transmission. You can get your results easily online, too.

“It’s much easier than waiting on a phone call. It’s also easier on our staff. We’re excited that we’re streamlining this process and making it easier for folks to get tested and get their results quickly so they can determine what they need to do, whether that be isolate, mask, or what have you,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said.

A federally contracted vendor eTrueNorth will operate these sites in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health.

The CSHD will continue to host its weekly testing sites on Monday and Thursday at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 1-800-635-8611.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
A look at the procession for the two fallen officers entering Harrisonburg.
WATCH: Police escort procession to bring fallen officers home
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
Bridgewater College establishes John Painter and J.J. Jefferson Memorial Fund
A man in Bridgewater who lives directly behind Bridgewater college learned of Tuesday’s...
Bridgewater resident shares story of chaos following shooting

Latest News

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library books
Enrollment for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library begins on March 1 for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County kids
The shooting at Bridgewater College on Tuesday highlighted the importance of campus security...
Eastern Mennonite University evaluating safety protocols after Bridgewater shooting
In the days following Tuesday’s shooting Bridgewater College has made a number of mental health...
Mental health professionals provide support to Bridgewater College students
Mental health professionals providing support to Bridgewater College students
Mental health professionals providing support to Bridgewater College students