Crash causing backups on I-81 in Augusta County

Scanner reports suggest the crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one passenger...
Scanner reports suggest the crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one passenger vehicle. The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on Interstate 81 South at mile marker 216 near the Mint Spring exit in Augusta County has led to lane closures.

Scanner reports suggest the crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one passenger vehicle. It was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to VDOT, traffic is backed up at least a mile.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

