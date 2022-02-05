Advertisement

Eastern Mennonite University evaluating safety protocols after Bridgewater shooting

By Colby Johnson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The shooting at Bridgewater College on Tuesday highlighted the importance of campus security protocols for universities across the country.

In the Valley, Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) in Harrisonburg is looking into their protocol.

Unlike Bridgewater College, EMU does not have a campus police department, but the school said it’s reviewing its safety plans for an active shooter scenario following the tragedy in Bridgewater.

“We’ll be looking at our plans. We’ll be exercising some of the plans we have in place for various scenarios, so it’s all about improving as you get information and seeing where weaknesses may exist,” said Wayne Martin, EMU’s campus safety manager. “That’s where we are now, is kind of doing what folks call the ‘after action review’ of looking at where we are based on the information that’s been made available to us, how would our system work throughout that event.”

Martin is the only security personnel employed at EMU and isn’t armed, but he said the school’s proximity to the Harrisonburg Police Department allows it to operate safely without campus police.

“We believe that we have resources at hand that if a reactive response is needed, we’re gonna be well taken care of, so for us its being proactive and try to bring peaceful closure to any situation that might come up,” said Martin.

While there are no other campus security staff, the school does contract Admiral Security Services whose guards patrol the campus each night from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. as well as on the weekends.

Wayne Martin says he has worked to build relationships with the campus community to help with his proactive approach to campus safety.

“I’m plugged into the campus community and the different stakeholders in the community, we’re developing a really good open communication culture and people feel very free to give me a call and talk to me about the thing they’re observing,” said Martin.

EMU does have a Crisis Management Preparedness Team that meets regularly to review safety plans, emergency communication systems, discuss crisis scenarios, and hold drills.

The EMU community says their hearts and prayers go out to the entire Bridgewater College Community.

