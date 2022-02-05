Enrollment for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library begins on March 1 for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County kids

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With help from local sponsors and donors, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is starting a new program to get more children reading -- Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a monthly book gifting program that mails free, age-appropriate books directly to the child’s home regardless of a family’s income. All children under the age of 5 in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will be eligible to enroll beginning March 1.

The Dollywood Foundation gives the books free of charge and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County covers the cost of mailing the books. The Dolly Foundation encourages partners to raise enough money to cover the first three years of programming before enrolling children.

The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County determined it would need to raise $100,000, and thanks to support from the community, it has raised about $83,000. Amanda Bomfim, the Program Officer with the Community Foundation, said they are confident in reaching that goal.

”This feels very victorious. We’re finally launching this program and we’re really excited about it. We’ve already gotten parents and caregivers emailing us and calling us when and how they can sign up their children, so to already get that response is huge,” Bomfim said.

A selection committee of authors and educators carefully choose each book distributed from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, focusing on where children’s development is at that age.

“For kids that are younger, the concepts will be simple and as they grow, the concepts will become more diverse and complicated,” Bomfim said. “It goes from colors and numbers to concepts about relationships and life.”

In the future, Bomfim said the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County hopes to engage the community with this project.

“One hopeful idea we have for the program is to create a YouTube channel that will feature videos of our community leaders reading the books that the kids receive every month,” Bomfim said. “If the kids do not have someone to read to, or read with, they can follow along to the videos.”

On March 1, children can be enrolled online or by mailing in an enrollment form that can be found at the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County office.

If a family is able to, Bomfim said they can sponsor their child through the program for $25 per year, or $126 for five years.

Interested donors and sponsors wanting to support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library initiative can send a check to The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County at P.O. Box 1068, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or donate via their website. For questions on how to give, call TCFHR at (540) 432-3863.

