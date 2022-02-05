Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, February 4

High school basketball highlights and scores from Friday, February 4.
High school basketball highlights and scores from Friday, February 4.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Friday, February 4.

Boys Basketball

Broadway 58, Harrisonburg 54 (OT)

Turner Ashby 74, Rockbridge County 35

East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51

Central 74, Luray 42

Page County 75, Mountain View 51

Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45

Stuarts Draft 50, Riverheads 48

Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 35

Girls Basketball

Harrisonburg 60, Broadway 51 (OT)

Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11

Luray 64, Central 35

Mountain View 52, Page County 49

Rappahannock County 45, East Rockingham 40

Riverheads 32, Stuarts Draft 28

Buffalo Gap 59, Waynesboro 34

Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55

