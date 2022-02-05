JMU women’s basketball dominates Elon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes rolled past the Phoenix 71-56.

The Dukes improve to 10-10 and 6-3 in conference play. Senior Jaylin Carodine recorded her third double-double of the season with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Teammate Kiki Jefferson added 19 points and grabbed 8 boards.

The Dukes had a 45-25 advantage on the boards. James Madison converted Elon’s 14 turnovers into 16 points.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday as they face William & Mary on the road.

