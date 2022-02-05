Longtime Staunton businesses look to pick up pieces after fire

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday morning, a fire decimated Rask Florist in downtown Staunton and caused heavy smoke damage to the neighboring Staunton Academy of Ballet. Now both businesses are hoping to bounce back with some help from the community.

“My bookkeeper called me in the morning and when I heard her voice I thought ‘Oh, my gosh. What’s wrong?’ because she’s never called me at 7:30 in the morning and she told me the studio was on fire and so it’s your worst nightmare, you know,” said Pamela McCray, owner of the Staunton Academy of Ballet.

The cause of Thursday morning’s fire is still under investigation.

Both businesses moved to temporary locations after being in their locations for decades. They now left to adapt on the fly.”

“When I got there, of course, all the fire trucks were there. Smoke was still coming out of the top floor and so we were basically in shock for most of the day,” said Luanne Goodloe, owner of Rask Florist.

“There were some flowers in the cooler that we salvaged but everything in the showroom was destroyed. Everything upstairs where we stored all our seasonal stuff. We had prom dresses. They’re gone.”

Rask Florist has been operating out of its storefront on the corner of North Augusta and East Fredrick Streets since 1940. After the fire the community was quick to lend a hand to the business.

“My phone started ringing off the hook and then within about three hours the gentleman that owns this building gave me a call and said I’m willing to let you all come and use this temporarily so within five hours of the fire we had this place locked in,” said Goodloe.

Rask Florist will reopen on Monday for its busiest week of the year ahead of Valentine’s Day at its new temporary location at 835 Springhill Road across from Queen City Brewing in Staunton. Goodloe said the biggest way people can help out is by donating vases and baskets.

The Staunton Academy of Ballet was also devastated by the fire. “There’s huge damage, it’s going to be months before we’re able to get back into the studio,” said Pamela McCray. “The building is one thing and then all our props and costumes that we’ve been collecting for 40 years and our nutcracker, all of those are ruined.”

The academy, which currently has 40 classes totaling around 170 students, will get an insurance assessment of the damage on Monday. The toughest items to replace will be its costly costumes.

“Classical tutus are $500 to $1,000 each depending on how adorned or elaborate they are because the supplies to make them are very expensive plus they’re very labor intensive to decorate,” said Shanda Hansen, assistant director of the Staunton Academy of Ballet.

Hansen said the prices of the costumes vary. She said the average price is around $200.

The academy will temporarily operate out of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Staunton and resume its classes on Monday.

Both business owners said they’re grateful for the community’s help.

“Henry Funeral Home loaned us vans so we could take our buckets of flowers straight from the shop to this shop,” said Luanne Goodloe. “The community has spread the word on Facebook, word of mouth, I mean all day long yesterday and all day long today we have had vases and baskets donated.”

“We feel overwhelmed with love and support that people have shown us,” said Pamela McCray. “That’s really giving us the strength to carry on right now,” added Shanda Hansen.

The academy said a lot of people have reached out asking how they can help, but McCray said she will have a better idea after Monday. She asks people to keep an eye on the academy’s website and Facebook page for updates as some fundraising will likely be necessary.

