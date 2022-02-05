Mental health professionals provide support to Bridgewater College students

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - In the days following Tuesday’s shooting, Bridgewater College connected their students with local mental health professionals.

The school will continue to provide resources in the coming weeks with classes scheduled to resume on Monday.

Mental health professionals from The Valley Community Services Board has been on campus during the week volunteering their time to help students. They stress the importance of maintaining a routine, taking care of themselves, and not to be afraid to ask for help.

“It’s ok to talk to someone, it’s ok that you need to be able to process and problem-solve and be able to just get it out,” said Janita Daggy, of Valley Community Services Board.

“I think, in the aftermath of a tragedy or a trauma, there’s a tendency to want to avoid thinking or feeling, and to not to do that, and sometimes we need to be with another person as we process those feelings, and so I caution people not to avoid,” added Dr. Neal Rittenhouse, Associate Dean of Students for Health and Wellness and the Director of Counseling Services for Bridgewater College.

Volunteers say students have had a number of different emotional reactions in the days since the shooting.

“Some are feeling shocked, some are feeling numb, some are feeling emotional, some have different feelings of just a little bit of fear, and some are having a little bit of trauma reaction,” said Daggy.

Students have also been coping with the tragedy in a variety of ways.

“What we’ve tried to do is normalize that the right way to grieve is whatever feels right to them, and so not feeling like there is something they must do now or do later or do at all, that we are here to help support them in whatever way works for them,” said Dr. Rittenhouse.

Bridgewater plans to make resources available to students within their own spaces in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.