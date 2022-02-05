Advertisement

One dead, four hospitalized after Blacksburg shooting; Main Street back open

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died and four are in hospitals after a shooting late Friday in Blacksburg.

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots being fired just before midnight at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street.

No names have been released and there is no word yet about the severity of injuries to the people being treated. Police have released no information about any arrests.

Blacksburg Police are calling this a homicide investigation. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads.

Main Street, which was closed during the investigation, has been reopened to regular traffic.

Virginia Tech has lifted its “secure in place” request, but is urging people to continue avoiding downtown until further notice.

Virginia Tech president issues statement about Blacksburg shooting

UPDATE: Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. released the following statement shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 5:

UPDATE: Melody Hookah Lounge released the following statement shortly before noon on Saturday, February 5:

“We are deeply hurt and devastated of what happened Friday night, our condolences go to the families and friends of everyone who were affected. Moving foward we will add more precautions and regulations in place for this types of situations.”

UPDATE:

UPDATE:

Blacksburg Transit is halting service for Saturday because of the incident.

At the time of the shooting, the bar had just reopened after being closed three hours for a private party., according to the business’s website.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) sent out the following Tweeted his condolences Saturday morning:

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
Funeral service announced for two fallen officers
Sharon Anderson, a restaurant manager, won $1 million in the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire...
Augusta County woman wins $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
Waynesboro PD still searching for missing girl

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
JMU women earn road win at Elon
JMU women earn road win at Elon
JMU women's lacrosse to join AAC, preparing for 2022 season
JMU women's lacrosse to join AAC, preparing for 2022 season
Bull Run District wrestling championships
Bull Run District wrestling championships