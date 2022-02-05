Advertisement

Winter Olympics create buzz at local ice rinks

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Winter Olympics have kicked and while the athletes are in a different country, they are inspiring people right in the Shenandoah Valley.

“I actually watched the Winter Olympics and saw Nathen Chen,” Alana Ferren, a local figure skater said. “I was like ‘Hey, I wanna do that’ so I started here (Generations Park) and I just loved it so much I just kept doing it.”

Many rinks and slopes across the country can expect to see an influx of athletes wanting to skate, ski or snowboard in the coming weeks after watching the Olympics at home. However, it’s not as easy as the Olympians make it look.

“It’s a big process that definitely people don’t understand,” Ferren said. “And I like to educate people about it because they think like ‘oh you do a few tricks, you get there’ but it’s a lot more than that.”

In the past week alone, Generations Park in Bridgewater has seen an increase in the number of people coming to sessions and report it has been busier than normal.

