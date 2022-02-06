Advertisement

American Red Cross is still experiencing blood shortage

Nationwide blood shortage
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Red Cross continues to deal with its worst nationwide blood shortage in a decade. The organization is urging people to donate blood as soon and as often as possible.

In the last year, the Red Cross has seen a 41% decrease in first-time blood donors. COVID has also had its impact on the Red Cross as well because many times when they hold blood drives volunteers and staff members either come down with COVID or have to quarantine due to exposure.

“When the blood situation nationally is in crisis mode,” Jonathan McNamara of the Red Cross said. “That is a crisis here in the state of Virginia and our supplies here in our facilities across the state are still less than a day’s supply on hand in support of area hospital.”

Over the past few weeks, many businesses nationwide have been joining in the efforts to end the blood shortage. Dunkin Donuts and Krispy Kreme offered free donuts to people who donated blood.

McNamara stresses it is important to keep that momentum going as it will take some time to replenish the supply chain.

If you want to find a local blood drive or offer a fundraiser with your business, you can visit redcross.org.

