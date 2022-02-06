A cold Sunday ahead

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start out the day and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Sunshine sticks around for the entire day but temperatures will stay cold. Wind chills in the 20s for the late morning before noon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clear skies for the evening and very cold with temperatures falling into the 20s. Another night where skies stay clear with temperatures staying very cold. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chills slightly lower than the actual temperature.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine early in the morning and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds throughout the day. Low pressure will pass to the east of us as a system brings rain and potentially a few snow showers south and east of the area. We stay dry. Chilly for the day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Some clouds for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. A dry cold front passes overnight. Clear skies by the overnight with only a few passing clouds. Very cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Some clouds to start of the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and remaining chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy at times throughout the day. More clearing and very cold for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and feeling quite pleasant. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Keeping some clouds around overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds stick around for the day behind another dry cold front. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Keeping some clouds for the overnight and turning very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for much of the day and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Keeping some clouds overnight and turning very cold with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds throughout the day. Chilly for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.