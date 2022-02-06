JMU men’s basketball falls to Hofstra in overtime

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes lost to the Pride in overtime, 85-78.

The Dukes improve to 13-8 overall and 4-6 in conference play. Graduate student Charles Falden scored his 1000th career point and had a career-high 25 points. Teammate Vado Morse added 21 points and four rebounds while Alonzo Sule added 10 points and pulled down four boards.

The Dukes shot 48% (31-65) from the field and hit eight of 20 three-pointers. However, the Dukes had 5 more turnovers and the Pride had four more steals. Hofstra also recorded 11 fast break points while James Madison had none.

The Dukes are back in action on Monday as they face Drexel on the road.

