Advertisement

JMU men’s basketball falls to Hofstra in overtime

JMU men's basketball
JMU men's basketball(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes lost to the Pride in overtime, 85-78.

The Dukes improve to 13-8 overall and 4-6 in conference play. Graduate student Charles Falden scored his 1000th career point and had a career-high 25 points. Teammate Vado Morse added 21 points and four rebounds while Alonzo Sule added 10 points and pulled down four boards.

The Dukes shot 48% (31-65) from the field and hit eight of 20 three-pointers. However, the Dukes had 5 more turnovers and the Pride had four more steals. Hofstra also recorded 11 fast break points while James Madison had none.

The Dukes are back in action on Monday as they face Drexel on the road.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
Funeral service announced for two fallen officers
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
Waynesboro PD still searching for missing girl
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting
Sharon Anderson, a restaurant manager, won $1 million in the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire...
Augusta County woman wins $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Latest News

Region 3C Wrestling Championships
Region 3C Wrestling Championships
Winter Olympics create buzz at local ice rinks
JMU women earn road win at Elon
JMU women earn road win at Elon
JMU women's lacrosse to join AAC, preparing for 2022 season
JMU women's lacrosse to join AAC, preparing for 2022 season