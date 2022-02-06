Region 3C Wrestling Championships
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Region 3C Wrestling Championships held Saturday, February 5 at Wilson Memorial High School.
Individual Champions
106 - Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial)
113 - Wyatt Fitzgerald (Fort Defiance)
120 - Gage Bomar (Rustburg)
126 - Landon Yoder (Fort Defiance)
132 - Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial)
138 - Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial)
145 - Josh Hartman (Spotswood)
152 - Wyatt Haskell (Turner Ashby)
160 - Jackson Wells (Broadway)
170 - Thomas Murphy (Liberty Christian Academy)
182 - Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian Academy)
195 - Brice Hall (Rockbridge County)
220 - Carson Meadows (Liberty Christian Academy)
285 - Gavin Womack (Liberty Christian Academy)
Team Scores
1. Liberty Christian Academy - 176.0
2. Wilson Memorial - 172.0
3. Heritage - 148.0
4. Fort Defiance - 142.0
5. Turner Ashby - 138.0
6. Broadway - 124.0
7. Waynesboro - 89.0
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.