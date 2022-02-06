Advertisement

Region 3C Wrestling Championships

Region 3C Wrestling Championships(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Region 3C Wrestling Championships held Saturday, February 5 at Wilson Memorial High School.

Individual Champions

106 - Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial)

113 - Wyatt Fitzgerald (Fort Defiance)

120 - Gage Bomar (Rustburg)

126 - Landon Yoder (Fort Defiance)

132 - Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial)

138 - Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial)

145 - Josh Hartman (Spotswood)

152 - Wyatt Haskell (Turner Ashby)

160 - Jackson Wells (Broadway)

170 - Thomas Murphy (Liberty Christian Academy)

182 - Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian Academy)

195 - Brice Hall (Rockbridge County)

220 - Carson Meadows (Liberty Christian Academy)

285 - Gavin Womack (Liberty Christian Academy)

Team Scores

1. Liberty Christian Academy - 176.0

2. Wilson Memorial - 172.0

3. Heritage - 148.0

4. Fort Defiance - 142.0

5. Turner Ashby - 138.0

6. Broadway - 124.0

7. Waynesboro - 89.0

